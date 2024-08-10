Greencastle Resources (CVE:VGN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Greencastle Resources Ltd. (CVE:VGN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 76470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Greencastle Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 220.64, a current ratio of 100.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Greencastle Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greencastle Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold, base metal, oil and gas properties, and royalties in Canada. The company operates through Investments in Private and Public Companies; Oil and Gas Interests; and Mining Interests segments. It holds interests in the Jewel Ridge gold property located in Nevada, the United States; the Primate oil and gas property in Saskatchewan; and the Ferrier oil and gas project located in Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greencastle Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencastle Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.