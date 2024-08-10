Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $174.86 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 18.32%.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLRE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.47. 85,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,190. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

