Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

GO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ GO traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.60. 2,039,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,049. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In related news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,768.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $29,876.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,306 shares in the company, valued at $724,623.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $200,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,768.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 946,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,532,000 after acquiring an additional 43,352 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,926,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,814,000 after purchasing an additional 216,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,453,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.