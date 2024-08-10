GS Chain (LON:GSC) Stock Price Down 18.8%

GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report) shares fell 18.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). 1,869,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 571,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.94.

GS Chain plc intends to identify opportunities within the technology sector to conduct the necessary due diligence and subsequently complete acquisitions that benefit its short-and long-term strategies. The company was formerly known as International Tech and Fintech plc and changed its name to GS Chain plc in July 2021.

