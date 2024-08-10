Halozyme Therapeutics’ (HALO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HALO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.44.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.20. 827,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,118. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.04. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $57.08.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The company had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,836.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,294,050. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

