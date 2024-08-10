Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at JMP Securities

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Free Report) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:HG traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $17.18. 350,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,900. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 5.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. Hamilton Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.96 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 19.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $367,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,581.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $367,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,581.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Neil Patterson bought 21,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $352,109.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,135 shares in the company, valued at $352,109.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HG. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $19,249,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,454,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,084,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 313,417 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,831,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,738,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.