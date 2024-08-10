HC Wainwright Trims Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Target Price to $4.00

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.43.

NYSE:ATNM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 890,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,717. The company has a market capitalization of $61.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.20. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 62,459 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

