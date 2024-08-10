HC Wainwright Trims Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Target Price to $10.50

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $10.75 to $10.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Energy Fuels’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered Energy Fuels from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.58.

Shares of NYSE UUUU traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.44. 2,759,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,849. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $716.05 million, a P/E ratio of -63.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Fuels will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 1,282.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $31,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

