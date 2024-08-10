Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $103.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Heartland BancCorp from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HLAN

Heartland BancCorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HLAN traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $136.70. 1,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270. Heartland BancCorp has a fifty-two week low of $81.60 and a fifty-two week high of $146.34. The firm has a market cap of $275.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.82.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland BancCorp will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heartland BancCorp

(Get Free Report)

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.