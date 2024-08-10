Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1,567.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,433,000 after buying an additional 1,265,008 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,414,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,254,000 after acquiring an additional 381,318 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth $6,950,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1,920.8% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 221,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 210,112 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,803,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hercules Capital news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos bought 1,608 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $28,992.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,202.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $261,877.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTGC

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.65. 1,473,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,414. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.99 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 57.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hercules Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.