Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HRTG. Truist Financial upped their price target on Heritage Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage Insurance presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.67.

HRTG traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.90. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $203.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.81 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul L. Whiting purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,483.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,414,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 96,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 45.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 63.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 167,819 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 226.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 284,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 372,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 37,581 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

