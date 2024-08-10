HI Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.34 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $150,803.24 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,686.70 or 0.96744854 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007553 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011746 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048214 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $151,716.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

