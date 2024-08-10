Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Hillman Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Hillman Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

HLMN traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 671,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,639. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -933.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.49. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.53 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth $101,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the first quarter worth $140,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hillman Solutions

In other Hillman Solutions news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $447,000.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 197,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,160.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

