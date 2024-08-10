Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HLT. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Macquarie restated a neutral rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.53.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.24. 1,210,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,302. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $229.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

