Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Earnings Results

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.78 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Himax Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $0.02-0.05 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.015-0.045 EPS.

Himax Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ HIMX traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,461. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $969.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.21.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

