Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.015-0.045 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $198.9 million-$210.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.2 million. Himax Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.02-0.05 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.78 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is 103.70%.
Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.
