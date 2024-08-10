Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HLLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Holley from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Holley in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Holley currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

HLLY stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 937,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,641. Holley has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $354.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06.

In related news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel purchased 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.27. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 169,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,228.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Holley by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Holley by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 308,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Holley by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 106,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Holley by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 43,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

