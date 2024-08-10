Holley (NYSE:HLLY) PT Lowered to $4.25

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $5.25 to $4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HLLY. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Holley from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Holley Price Performance

Shares of HLLY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.97. 937,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,641. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. Holley has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.40 million. Holley had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Holley will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Holley

In related news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel acquired 14,493 shares of Holley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $49,131.27. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 169,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,228.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Holley in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Holley by 410.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Holley in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Holley by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Holley by 28.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 43,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Holley

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

