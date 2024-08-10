Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $871.48

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 871.48 ($11.14) and traded as high as GBX 884 ($11.30). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 881 ($11.26), with a volume of 676,847 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($12.91) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.76) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 873.33 ($11.16).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 900.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 871.47. The company has a market cap of £4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,918.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,565.22%.

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

