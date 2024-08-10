HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.8 %

HUBS traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $472.61. 600,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,662. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $536.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $590.11. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total value of $2,427,199.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,875 shares of company stock valued at $26,879,025. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (down from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.52.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

