HubSpot’s (HUBS) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $570.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of HubSpot from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $610.52.

Shares of HUBS traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $472.70. 600,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.38 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $538.86 and a 200-day moving average of $590.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $672,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,715 shares in the company, valued at $26,507,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,875 shares of company stock worth $26,879,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in HubSpot by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,119,000 after purchasing an additional 626,977 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after acquiring an additional 604,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,236,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 92,828.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,230,000 after acquiring an additional 487,348 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in HubSpot by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 451,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,022,000 after acquiring an additional 210,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

