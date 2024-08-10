Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.50), Zacks reports. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hudson Pacific Properties updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.080-0.120 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

NYSE:HPP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.68. 1,824,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,392. The firm has a market cap of $660.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -12.50%.

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $59,912. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hudson Pacific Properties

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.