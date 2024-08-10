iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Given New C$105.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$105.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of iA Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iA Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$94.06.

Shares of TSE:IAG traded up C$2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$99.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,637. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$77.61 and a 12-month high of C$99.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$88.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.06. iA Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that iA Financial will post 10.6511628 earnings per share for the current year.

iA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at iA Financial

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total transaction of C$91,420.00. In other news, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total value of C$496,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total transaction of C$91,420.00. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,850,331 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

