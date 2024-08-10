iExec RLC (RLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $105.01 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $105.01 million and $1.92 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00002384 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010993 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,801.26 or 0.96620273 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008038 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007533 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011913 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.43835124 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $2,493,694.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.