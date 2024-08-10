Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $347.26

Shares of Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 347.26 ($4.44) and last traded at GBX 354.50 ($4.53), with a volume of 561790 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 364 ($4.65).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 700 ($8.95) to GBX 620 ($7.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.
Impax Asset Management Group Stock Performance
Impax Asset Management Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,333.33%.
Insider Transactions at Impax Asset Management Group
In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Lyle Logan purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.20) per share, for a total transaction of £48,840 ($62,415.34). Insiders own 19.48% of the company’s stock.
About Impax Asset Management Group
Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.
