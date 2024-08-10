Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Announces Earnings Results

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,238.91% and a negative return on equity of 88.13%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 470,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,908. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.89. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on INO. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.