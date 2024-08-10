Insider Buying: BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Purchases £21,450 in Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Hina Nagarajan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 429 ($5.48) per share, with a total value of £21,450 ($27,412.14).

Hina Nagarajan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Hina Nagarajan acquired 5,000 shares of BP stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 460 ($5.88) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($29,392.97).

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 433.75 ($5.54) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 461.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 480.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43. The company has a market capitalization of £72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,008.72, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 441.05 ($5.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 562.30 ($7.19).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.37%. BP’s payout ratio is 5,348.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.39) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.03) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.31) target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.52) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 645 ($8.24).

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

