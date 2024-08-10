Insider Buying: George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.34 per share, with a total value of C$32,010.00.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 30th, Rashid Wasti sold 3,300 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$215.00, for a total value of C$709,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Rashid Wasti sold 1,307 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$193.25, for a total value of C$252,577.75.

George Weston Trading Down 0.2 %

WN traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$207.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,188. George Weston Limited has a 52-week low of C$144.41 and a 52-week high of C$217.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$202.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$188.35. The firm has a market cap of C$27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31.

George Weston Announces Dividend

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.74 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 18.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that George Weston Limited will post 12.1466667 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WN has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$229.67.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

