Insider Buying: Toubani Resources Limited (ASX:TRE) Insider Buys A$56,100.00 in Stock

Toubani Resources Limited (ASX:TRE – Get Free Report) insider Scott Perry acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,100.00 ($36,428.57).
Scott Perry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 30th, Scott Perry purchased 900,000 shares of Toubani Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$139,500.00 ($90,584.42).
