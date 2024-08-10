Insider Selling: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) President Sells $156,450.00 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) President Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 375,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,756,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Bruen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $173,550.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $157,800.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $154,800.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $23.83. 124,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,496. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 24,244 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $526,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 87.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 187,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 87,410 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 345,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after buying an additional 45,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 189.9% during the second quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

