Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $10,338,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $10,338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,240,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,033,801.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $5,123,625.00.
Shares of CVNA opened at $135.96 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $154.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.11.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.73.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
