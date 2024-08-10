Insider Selling: Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) CAO Sells $37,545.00 in Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $37,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,581.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Clear Secure Price Performance

YOU stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,451,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,698. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.58. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $25.89.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YOU shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clear Secure

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.