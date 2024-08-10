Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Sells $783,520.65 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total value of $783,520.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,825 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Gartner Stock Up 0.4 %
IT opened at $480.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.53. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $509.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.00.
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
