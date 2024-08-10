Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Sells $783,520.65 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total value of $783,520.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,825 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IT opened at $480.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.53. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $509.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Gartner by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Gartner by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Gartner by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

