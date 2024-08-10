Insider Selling: Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) CFO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) CFO Amanda Whalen sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 435,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,180,068.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of Klaviyo stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $31.09. 3,430,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,133. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KVYO. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Klaviyo by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Klaviyo by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

