Insider Selling: Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) VP Sells 10,139 Shares of Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $51,303.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,748 shares in the company, valued at $196,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. 1,085,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,483. The company has a market cap of $612.52 million, a P/E ratio of 176.67 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.12. Latham Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $5.38.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $110.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. Latham Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,922,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 658,280 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Latham Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,462,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 465,530 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Latham Group by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 877,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 292,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Latham Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,342,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 234,930 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in Latham Group by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 445,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 227,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

SWIM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

