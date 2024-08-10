Insider Selling: Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) Insider Sells £19,489.35 in Stock

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) insider Andy MacKinnon sold 9,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.62), for a total transaction of £19,489.35 ($24,906.52).

Moonpig Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:MOON opened at GBX 208 ($2.66) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £714.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,080.00 and a beta of 1.27. Moonpig Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 145.60 ($1.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 222 ($2.84). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 185.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 170.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOON shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 265 ($3.39) to GBX 280 ($3.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moonpig Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.49) to GBX 220 ($2.81) in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 230 ($2.94) to GBX 265 ($3.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Moonpig Group Company Profile

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

