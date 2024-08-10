Insider Selling: OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $87,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,302.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
OneSpaWorld Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OSW remained flat at $15.36 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 317,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,706. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 2.14.
OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpaWorld
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on OSW shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on OSW
OneSpaWorld Company Profile
OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OneSpaWorld
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.