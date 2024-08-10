Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU) Trading 4.7% Higher

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.30. 2,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 1,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Company Profile

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and New Zealand.

