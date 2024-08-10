Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases Earnings Results

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Inter Parfums updated its FY24 guidance to $5.15 EPS.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 2.4 %

IPAR stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.96. The stock had a trading volume of 85,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,227. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.90. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $156.75.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

