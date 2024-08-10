International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on IFF. Barclays raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.56.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,973. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.38%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,778,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,919,000 after purchasing an additional 344,377 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,011,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,917,000 after purchasing an additional 80,558 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,360,000 after purchasing an additional 33,548 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,895,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,003,000 after buying an additional 162,179 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,244,000 after buying an additional 123,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

