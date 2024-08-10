International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) PT Raised to $19.00

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ IGIC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.58. 24,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,115. International General Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $715.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02.
International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 26.55%.
International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.
