Internet Computer Price Reaches $7.41 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.47 billion and $62.49 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.41 or 0.00012223 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00035720 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000540 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,551,040 coins and its circulating supply is 468,461,916 coins. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.