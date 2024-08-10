Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.59

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.59 and last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 222542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,162,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.2% during the second quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,571 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 721,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 243,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,152,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after acquiring an additional 40,057 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.