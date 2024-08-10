Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.59

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.59 and last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 222542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
