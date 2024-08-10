Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IRWD. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IRWD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.24. 6,882,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,483,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at $535,556.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.