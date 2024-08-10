ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Trading 3.5% Higher

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 5,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 8,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Separately, UBS Group raised ITM Power to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70.

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

