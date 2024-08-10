Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Announces Earnings Results

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 3,007.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.64%.

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

Shares of IE stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $7.24. 793,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Ivanhoe Electric has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $16.60.

Insider Transactions at Ivanhoe Electric

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

