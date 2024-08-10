Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Holdings Raised by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 217,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 588,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,561,000 after acquiring an additional 30,822 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 8,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 605,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,389,000 after purchasing an additional 598,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNLA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.71. 183,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,698. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average of $48.44. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $48.81.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

