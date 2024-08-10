Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $14.50 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

Janus International Group Price Performance

Janus International Group stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,587,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,122. Janus International Group has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $248.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 13.14%. Equities analysts expect that Janus International Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Janus International Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 78.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the first quarter worth $173,000. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

