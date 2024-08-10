Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

JANX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of JANX stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,031. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 3.57. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 762.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 709.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Janux Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $45,043,974.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jay Lichter sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $82,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $45,043,974.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,693,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $164,250,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $318,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 307.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 40.0% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 112,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 31,999 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

