JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FROG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut JFrog from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Get JFrog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FROG

JFrog Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:FROG traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,102,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,460. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.96. JFrog has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,619,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,055,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,619,432 shares in the company, valued at $151,055,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $485,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,747,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,270,043.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,787. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.